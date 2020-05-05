Pushing to reopen: Salons still considered non-essential after ‘Home or Work Order’ lifts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly half a million signatures were signed in petition to reopen South Carolina salons with restrictions.

A week after submitting the petition, along with state lawmakers, Amy Howie says there has been no response.

Howie owns the Papillon Salon in North Myrtle Beach and considers the industry essential.

She says some clients who are suffering from alopecia, chemotherapy treatments, and other conditions that result in hair loss, wear hair units that require professional installation.

Without proper installation the client could get a bacterial infection, putting the person’s health at risk during the closure.

For more than a month salon chairs have been empty.

Howie says she operates a 1099 business and does not qualify for federal PPP loans. Her stylists are booth renters and are not eligible for unemployment.

In April Governor McMaster said salons would temporary close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as clients and staff often work closely together.

In Friday’s news conference the governor said salons, gyms, and amusement businesses would remain closed, but hoped decisions for reopening would come soon.

McMaster also lifted travel restrictions from hot spot areas of the country.

“If it’s for the safety of our and the numbers [of positive COVID-19 cases] were already increased, why did he open it up for every tourist in every state to come in? While he’s still leaving small businesses closed to the local people. That makes no sense,” said Howie.

Howie says she has been working with Representatives Stewart Jones, Jonathon Hill, Josiah Magnuson and Senators Richard Cash and Shane Martin.

The petition was submitted last Monday and Howie says the governor has responded to no one.

“We have not heard or got anything back off that. So therefor he is not listening to what the people want, people need, and lets remind that he works for us,” said Howie.

Howie says all salons take disinfected and sanitation courses yearly through the South Carolina Continuing Education Requirements board.

She says salons can operate safely with restrictions and have been trained to do so.

News13 has reached out to the governor’s office for a statement and has yet to hear back.

