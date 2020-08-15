Racecar drivers take last laps at Myrtle Beach Speedway; final race moved up due to weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Speedway will permanently close Saturday after being open since 1958. Riders fuel up and practice as they reflect and take their last laps around the track.

Some say all good things come to an end. That’s the case for one of NASCAR’s longest operating racetracks.

Drivers and fans get ready for the speedway’s final race Saturday. Many practicing Friday have been racing on the track for decades. Others are here for the first time to say they got to race here before it went away.

The Myrtle Beach Speedway will say farewell after a 62-year long ride.

Drivers, fans, and the speedway’s general manager have been loyal to the track for decades. That’s why General Manager Steve Zacharias decided to take ownership and carry on the tradition at the Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville.

The decision comes after former Florence Motor Speedway Owner Charlie Powell passed away this month.

“We are going to try to carry on his tradition and do things we hope he will be proud of in the future, but the idea is just what we were doing here to pick it up and put it down in Florence and run the same cars the same division has a good time up there and hopefully make new memories and not tear that one down,” Steve Zacharias, the general manager of Myrtle Beach Speedway said.

A rezoning request is pending approval from the Horry County council, which will require the passing of three readings to complete the final sale of the speedway.

Until then, fans will enjoy the time they have left.

“I learned how to work hard here, and I apply that in my daily life. I learned that hard work pays off,” Justin Milliken, racecar driver, said.

Tomorrow will be more than a standard race. Drivers reflect on the life lessons learned on the track.

“Just really going to miss it,” Milliken said.

The final race at the Myrtle Beach Speedway will be at 4:15 p.m. It has been moved up to get the race in before the weather.