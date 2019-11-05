Randy Webster named new Horry County Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Randy Webster is now the new official Assistant Administrator for Public Safety for Horry County.

According to Kelly Moore with Horry County, Webster is serving in both his new role and his old position as Emergency Management Director.

Webster has been serving as the interim Assistant Administrator for Public Safety since Joe Huffman resigned from the position in June.

Webster began his career with Horry County in 1989, shortly before Hurricane Hugo impacted the East Coast. His public safety experience spans across emergency management, EMS and the fire service. Webster was named the emergency management director of Horry County in 2003.