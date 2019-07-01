Randy Webster to remain as Horry County Emergency Management Director

Announcement comes weeks after plans to retire from Emergency Management

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster now plans to remain in his role as director and remain as interim Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety, until a permanent replacement is named for that role.

This comes weeks after Webster announced his plans to retire from Emergency Management on July 31st.

On June 5, News13 learned that Webster had accepted a new position at Conway Medical Center. He was to become the new Emergency Preparedness and Environmental Compliance Director. Webster will no longer join Conway Medical Center in that role.

On June 10, we learned Joe Huffman, assistant county administrator, was “no longer with the county” in that role.

On June 11, Webster was named to the role in the interim. He will remain in that role until a permanent replacement is named.

Webster, along with his team, were awarded “Agency of the Year” by the South Carolina Emergency Management Association in 2019. Webster, individually, was named “Director of the Year” during the South Carolina Emergency Management Association workshop in 2016.

Webster began his career with Horry County in 1989, shortly before Hurricane Hugo impacted the East Coast. Webster was named the emergency management director of Horry County in 2003.