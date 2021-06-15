Record number of passengers fly at Myrtle Beach International Airport in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record number of passengers flew at Myrtle Beach International Airport in May, according to airport officials.

The number of people arriving on flights for May 2021 was 167,143, which is up from the 153,174 passengers in May 2019, according to officials. Total passenger traffic, including arrivals and departures, was 326,774, up 8.2% from May 2019 — the airport’s previous best May.

“It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach continues to rank among the top destinations in the United States for leisure travel and our passenger counts reflect that,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “We could not be more pleased with the level of interest expressed in travel from our airport.”

Van Moppes said 2021 passenger traffic has surpassed expectations. Officials expect that trend to continue into the future.

In 2019, 1.3 million passengers traveled through Myrtle Beach International Airport and it expects to see nearly that same amount just in the summer months this year.

News13 previously reported the airport’s $22 million terminal expansion project is back on after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport would like to remind travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure times as heavy traffic is expected for the foreseeable future.