Red Cross urgently needs local volunteers ahead of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — With experts saying that this year will have a busy hurricane season, the American Red Cross urgently needs volunteers to help in the community.

The Red Cross has a special need for shelter volunteers. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. Additional precautions and developed special training are being put in place to keep people safe.

Shelter volunteer positions needed include shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, and information collection. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

Volunteers who are RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

For those interested in volunteering now or should a disaster occur, go to redcross.org/volunteer or contact our area offices at Herdie Mathews at 843-655-4176 or herdie.mathews@redcross.org.

