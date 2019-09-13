Remembering Horry County deputy 33 years after his death in car crash

RED BLUFF AREA, SC (WBTW) – Thursday marked 33 years since the death of an Horry County deputy.

A memorial was held in honor of Sgt. Henry O’Dell Stalvey, Jr. on Thursday at the Grainger Cemetery, located at 7160 Highway 905 in the Red Bluff area.

Sgt. Stalvey was killed in a car crash on September 12, 1986 while responding to a domestic dispute, HCPD said. At the time of his death, Sgt. Stalvey had served with HCPD for nine years.

“We mentor and teach and guide our new officers what it means to serve and to sacrifice for their community, and to also understand that part of it is our families,” said Capt. Gregory Hutchins, with HCPD. “And, our families pay an incredible sacrifice every day that we leave, knowing there is the opportunity that we may not come home.”

LATEST NEWS: