Remembering Officer Jacob Hancher: MBPD officer killed in line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed Saturday in the line of duty after a shooting near Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Hancher was a Community Service Officer for four years and a Police Officer for less than one year.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

“He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach,” Prock said.