Rental businesses rely on fall tourism to last the year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand hospitality industry can look forward to a busier fall season, as more reservations are being made this year.

Local tourism researchers say fall tourism is a “wild card” that can hit or miss with the threat of hurricane season.

Coastal Carolina University Director of Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism, L. Taylor Damonte, says rental businesses need to make the most of it.

“How we do this fall is critical to many businesses being able to survive the year,” said Damonte.

Damonte says summer tourism relieved some pressure off businesses, but the industry was hurt twice this year.

“We’ve essentially gone through two economic winters. The regular economic winter and a forced economic winter resulting form the COVID crisis,” said Damonte.

He says golf tournaments usually bring big crowds, but marketers are targeting families who are remotely working.

“To the degree where they can work from, work remotely, work anymore, they can just as easily work from a villa, an apartment, a condo,” said Damonte.

Rental businesses both big and small are expected to feel the impact in upcoming weeks.

“All we can do at this point is just try to take advantage of and capitalize on the opportunities that this changing lifestyle that we all find ourselves in is having,” said Damonte.