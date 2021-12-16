Rep. Tom Rice proposes doubling penalties against robocallers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has proposed doubling the penalties against robocallers, according to an announcement Thursday from his office.

If passed, the Anti-Spoofing Penalties Modernization Act would increase the fines for illegal spoofing from $10,000 to $20,000 per violations, and increase the maximum penalty from $1 million to $2 million.

“Robocallers prey on elderly and innocent Americans with elaborate schemes to access financial information,” Rice said in the announcement. “The legislation I’ve introduced today will crack down on these scammers and ensure the penalties for illegal spoofing are just.”

Scammers use spoofing to disguise their real phone numbers, and can use the technology to pretend to be government officials or businesses demanding money. The pandemic has led to even more scams, according to the announcement.

The bill joins other bipartisan efforts in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.