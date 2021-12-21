Report: Horry County Council member fired from job at Coastal Carolina University in 2019 over alleged sexual misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County council member was fired in 2019 from his job at Coastal Carolina University over allegations of sexual misconduct by a student employee he supervised, according to a report by “My Horry News” on Tuesday.

“My Horry News,” citing public records, first reported the firing of District 6 Councilman Cam Crawford and a $3,825 settlement paid to him.

According to the report, the university notified Crawford on Nov. 15, 2019, of a Title IX investigation into his actions following a complaint by a woman who worked with him. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination in public education on the basis of sex. It also covers sexual harassment and misconduct.

The report said the school found evidence supporting “continuous physical contact with student employee supervisees which included hugging and touching of hand and/or arm,” evidence supporting “kissing of a student employee’s head” and a “Failure to cease behavior after counseling with direct supervisor.”

The “My Horry News” report said the settlement reached between Crawford and the university prevents either side from filing lawsuits. The settlement also said that Crawford would not make disparaging comments about the university. Neither side admitted wrongdoing in the agreement.

News13 has requested documents about the investigation from the university through a Freedom of Information Act request and is waiting for a response.

Crawford issued the following statement to News13 Tuesday evening.

“None of the allegations made against me were sexual in nature. Neither my conduct nor mannerisms were ever sexual in nature towards her during the nearly three years we worked together. Any suggestion that my mannerisms, greetings, or how close I stand to someone when speaking is sexual in nature is patently, substantively, and completely wrong.”

Crawford’s term representing District 6 on the county council runs through Dec. 31, 2024. He has been a member of council since 2015.