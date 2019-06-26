Report: Suspect shoots Socastee area building, cars in parking lot after fight over pool game

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A suspect shot at a Socastee area building and cars in the parking lot after a fight over a pool game, a police report said.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to the Sun Up Bar and Grille, located at 4528 Socastee Boulevard, around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday for a shots fired call, according to the report.

Upon arriving, officers spoke with a man who reportedly witnessed the event, the report said. The witness reported that he was trying to calm down a situation between the suspect and another man over a pool game.

The witness said the suspect exited the bar after a fight, left the area, and returned shortly after, added the report. The witness also said as a vehicle left the area a second time, several shots came from the vehicle, hitting multiple other cars in the parking lot and the building. This witness said he didn’t see who fired shots.

Police also spoke to a female witness, and employee of the bar, whose car was hit by gunfire, according to the report.

The suspect was identified after officers checked several areas and found a vehicle matching a description provided, the report said. “Through cross referencing the registration on the vehicle and a DMV photo of the owner with footage from the bar,” police were able to identify the suspect.

Police went to the location the vehicle was registered to, and were told the suspect wasn’t home. The vehicle was towed to HCPD’s impound to be process.

No injuries were reported.

