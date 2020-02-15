Report: Someone swiped hundreds in cash, truck keys from Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone swiped hundreds of dollars in cash, among other items, from an Ocean Boulevard hotel room, a police report says.

Police responded to a hotel on the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard Friday night.

A woman reportedly told police someone entered the room and took some of her belongings while she was outside the room.

The woman reportedly left the room at 6:45 p.m. to walk around with her family. The report said when she returned just 15 minutes later, she noticed someone had moved her purse from where she hid it behind a pillow.

She told police $400 in cash, her wallet, three debit cards, keys to a truck and several other things were all taken.

The report notes the woman did not double check that the door was shut all the way and locked.

Police have not identified a suspect.

