Report: Someone took a military knife, wallet from car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone took several items from a car- including a wallet and knife- early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded to the 1900 block of North Oak Street at around 7:15 Saturday morning in reference to the call.

That’s where a woman allegedly told police she discovered her wallet, vehicle registration and military knife had all been taken from her car. Reportedly in the wallet was the victim’s social security card, driver’s license and $180 in cash.

She said it happened between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. while she was working at an office.

A suspect has not been identified.

