HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team was dispatched yesterday to a call about a submerged truck in North Myrtle Beach.

HCFR was sent to Cashmere Lane at about 7:23 p.m., where divers cleared the vehicle and assured it was towed successfully from the pond.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information is available. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.