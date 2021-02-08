1 dead after crash sends vehicle into Little River pond

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews were working Monday morning to recover a submerged vehicle from the water in Little River after a crash killed one person.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene at 7:12 a.m. on the 3000 block of Fairway Drive.

A vehicle had overturned in the water, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR’s Dive Team was been deployed to help towing crews attach to the vehicle.

A 2007 Cadillac was driving south on U.S. Route 17 in Horry County when it went off the road to the right, hit an embankment and went into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was killed in the crash.

Authorities had not released the name of the person, as of Monday morning.