Rescue swimmers save driver after car ends up in Myrtle Beach pond

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is recovering after being rescued from their vehicle which was submerged in a pond.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. Saturday at a pond near 1100 Jetport Road in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded alongside Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. Two rescue swimmers were sent to save the driver of the vehicle, according to Lt. Evans of Myrtle Beach fire.

The driver was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where they are receiving treatment.

