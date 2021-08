LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Little River residents in the area of Horseshoe Road are being advised to remain indoors while police officers conduct an investigation in the area, Horry County police said in a social-media post.

HCPD did not provide details on the investigation but said patrol officers, detectives and special operations team members are working in the area.

