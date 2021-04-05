Residents attend in-person Easter church services on the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Many churches returned to in-person on Easter Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling [to be back in church] and to be remembering last year sitting in our living room watching church. It’s a symbol of change,” JJ Cauble said.

Last year, Easter looked quite different. Traditional Easter services were being live streamed to comply with state and local regulations.

Fast forward a year later at Oceanview Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach. Everyone was worshipping together for Easter and they say they are glad to be back.

“The whole situation brought us to attend more. We are more consistent. We are here every week and we are actually volunteering with the kids ministry now so it feels great to be here in person,” Kimberly Cauble said.

“To be shut down and completely online, it felt weird and so for this year to be able to celebrate Easter in-person for the first time in two years, it’s really wonderful,” Pastor Aaron Bauer said.

Families say it brings a sense of normalcy.

“It is great and to be back with the kids back in that environment is really good for them. It’s a good routine for us and it’s just really nice to be back and worship,” Brian Palliser said.

“We’ve seen so many people who are now just comfortable getting back and I think Easter has really prompted a lot of people saying You know what? We’ve missed church for a long time, let’s go back,” Bauer said.