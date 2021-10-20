Residents speak out against potential rezoning at Wizard Golf Course

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting was held Wednesday for a proposed rezoning request at the Wizard Golf Course in Carolina Forest.

The proposed plan would put 680 units with a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on about 150 acres where the Wizard Golf Course is currently located.







The community meeting was held by Horry County officials and the engineering team considering the possible rezoning request. It was held at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center and attended by a large group of concerned residents.

Residents were invited in a walk-around type setting to talk with Horry County officials or the G3 engineering team.

Felix Pitts, the project agent for G3 engineering, said the purpose was to hear from residents before they lay out a plan.

“From here we’ll go back, comb through it and try and take some of the things we think we can work with and take the next step which may be a rezoning submission, maybe not. We have a lot to evaluate on our end from here,” Pitts said.

Many residents said they chose to live there because of the golf course and the view.

“I bought the property for the view because we have a pond right behind us so we’re right behind the golf course. Not looking at any buildings or anything when I’m there, it’s very nice,” said Jerry Brooks who lives on Wizard Golf Course.

“So picturesque, it really is. Peaceful, quiet, it adds to the quality of life. Just to sit out on the deck, you hear the birds, you see the turtles, you see the wildlife,” said Bill Berg, a Carolina Forest resident.

Residents’ main concerns were that there is too much building going on in the Carolina Forest area and that the infrastructure can’t keep up or take it.

“Well, it used to be Carolina Forest and there were a lot of trees around here. We had a lot of trees, and the trees are disappearing left and right, everywhere you go,” said Joe Saffran, a Carolina Forest resident.

Brooks said, “that’s just my main concern is the traffic, it’s so backed up.”

The proposed plan was also brought up later in the night at the Carolina Forest Civic Association Meeting. President Carole vanSickler said residents don’t want these new homes.

“The traffic can’t handle what’s there now. The communities can’t handle the traffic that’s there now so we need to have this stopped, have it withdrawn, and have it go away,” vanSickler said.