Residents upset over proposed gas station near Myrtle Beach neighborhood; want new ordinance passed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents of the Grande Dunes neighborhood in Myrtle Beach are upset with plans for a new 7Eleven within a couple hundred feet of their homes and are campaigning for a new ordinance that would prevent similar projects in the future.

“Were not out of time, the community appearance board can express additional concerns and could deny on all kinds of grounds,” said Geoff Kay, resident of Grande Dunes.

People who live in Grande Dunes said they’re extremely upset with the new development plans at the corner of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s all just silly and it wasn’t well thought out at all,” said Joan Andrew, another Grand Dunes resident.

In May, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved plans of development in the area. However during that meeting, one member of the Community Appearance Board was shocked to see the Grand Dunes Architectural Committee approved the project.

“We want them to know that they have the ability to deny this project for safety reasons,” said Suzanne Dunmire, resident of Grande Dunes.

One of the major concerns is how close the gas station would be to their homes.

“If you’re traveling north on [Highway 17], there’s no way to get into the 7Eleven other than coming through our residential street,” Kay said.

“What happens when there’s a gas shortage,” Andrew said. “Will they line up in our community because they can’t on [Highway] 17?”

The residents also claim several city ordinances are being violated and last Tuesday, they brought those concerns to council.

“The developer has to adhere to city ordinances, so I told them of three ordinances I thought they were in violation of,” Dunmire said.

Moving forward, they started the Myrtle Beach Health Neighborhoods Coalition, campaigning for a new ordinance that would impose a 500-foot distance setback between new gas station construction and residential neighborhoods.

“There really should be something in place that prevents a gas station being placed close to a school or residential by some measurement, whatever it is,” Kay said.

According to the residents, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is working to get them in contact with the City Attorney to discuss any ordinances that may have been violated.

While there’s no time table to tell when they’ll hear back, they’re hopeful what they presented is enough to stop the development from happening.