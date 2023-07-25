MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District residents voted overwhelmingly in support of a tax referendum that fire officials say could save lives.

The voting took place Tuesday, with unofficial results showing 1,513 people in Horry County voted in favor of the referendum, while 267 voted against it.

In Georgetown County, 589 people voted for it, while 188 voted against it.

The results are unofficial and will be certified Thursday, according to Chairman of Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Board of Directors Gene Connell.

Connell said once the results become official, they will notify the Georgetown and Horry County Treasury and that the millage rate will increase by seven mills.

The increase will begin in January, Connell said.

A recent audit says the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is “significantly understaffed” to deal with the growing number of emergency service calls.

A fire district board official said last year alone they had more than 8,000 calls and not enough resources to handle the volume of calls.