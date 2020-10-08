Restaurants fundraise for Officer Hancher’s family

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday a blue mixed drink was a popular special at JB’s Jerk Shack.

“Blue Pride” has flavored vodka, sweet and sour mix, and blue curacao, made in honor of Officer Jacob Hancher.

“We do a daily drink special, it’s five dollars. We’re going to donate a portion of that sales to the family along with additional donations that other diners have made. Even diners that aren’t drinkers have been able to be part of this donation drive,” said owner Taylor Peugh.

Peugh is a marine veteran.

This week he is honoring Hancher and his brothers in blue.

“Our cops are always in danger when they’re out, in uniform and out. Recognizing the danger they walk into every day when they walk out of the house is part of our duty as citizens,” said Peugh.

Glasses were raised in honor of Hancher and his family.

“Their family’s sacrifice is valued to us,” said Peugh.

Other Grand Strand restaurants, like The Porch in Socastee, also raised money for the Hancher’s.

Owner Marnie Kennedy says the community raised $2,000 in two days and the money was donated Thursday morning.

Peugh says any support from the community is appreciated.

“Every well wish, every internet post helps. My way to do it is through monetary donations, so we’re going to do that,” said Peugh.

JB’s Jerk Shack will host it’s fundraiser through Sunday night and specials will change daily.