Retired Surfside Beach police K9 dies

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired K9 from the Surfside Beach Police Department has died.

The department announced the death of K9 Viking Sunday morning in a post on its Facebook page but did not provide any additional information.

Viking was described as “a dedicated and focused police K-9, working to keep illegal drugs and criminals out of Surfside Beach. We miss him and hope that his retirement was enjoyable after a job well done! The men and women of the Surfside Beach Police Department thank you for your service, Viking. Rest in peace.”

