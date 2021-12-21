Retiring Horry County police officer gets special send-off at end of final shift

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retiring Horry County police officer and his daughter, who is also an HCPD officer, shared a heartfelt moment at the end of his final shift.

HCPD captured Lance Cpl. Kip Miller’s final radio sign-off and his daughter Pfc. Heather Miller’s special tribute to him. The department posted a video on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

“County 518,” Kip Miller said.

“Go ahead, County 518, Heather Miller replied.

“County, I just want to tell you thank you for all you’re doing the last 10 years, and I’ll be signing off for the last time,” Kip Miller said.

“County copies, 518 off duty. Dad, it has been one of the greatest joys of my life to serve our community with you,” Heather Miller said. You have been such an asset to our department and our community. I’m am thrilled for you to begin this next stage of life. Bask in the memories made while you create new ones. I love you.”