Rezoning plans for Wizard Golf Course no longer moving forward

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – A rezoning plan that was aimed at bringing nearly 700 townhomes and single-family homes to the Carolina Forest area is not moving forward, an Horry County official said Tuesday.

The county received notice that the potential rezoning of the Wizard Golf Course is not moving forward at this point, according to Kelly Moore with Horry County. Moore says no application was submitted.

News13 reported on a community meeting held in October in which residents were invited to talk with Horry County officials and the G3 Engineering team. Residents were concerned that there was too much building going on in the Carolina Forest area and that the infrastructure couldn’t keep up.

In 2019, News13 spoke to residents who were upset about the previous plans to turn the course into hundreds of homes.