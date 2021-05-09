Ribbon-cutting set in June for new Socastee food pantry run solely by veterans

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach-area non-profit group is seeking military veterans to volunteer at a new food pantry that will open in June to serve people in the Socastee area.

The Socastee Pantry, operated by Faith Outreach Ministries and run entirely by volunteers who are veterans, will be at The Father’s House church at 4513 Highway 17 bypass in Myrtle Beach. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for June 1.

Larry Simmons, the pantry’s director, said it will take roughly 35 people to run the operation, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Simmons said the group has been working on getting the pantry up and running for about six months. The pantry is a “win-win-win situation” that will help people in the Socastee area with food insecurities while also giving the veterans who volunteer a new purpose, he said.

For more information about the pantry or to volunteer, call 843-474-9900.