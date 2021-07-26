Rising food prices impact Horry County food organizations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The surge in food prices over the past year is taking a toll on food organizations in Horry County.

Right before Christmas, Meals on Wheels of Horry County was feeding roughly 90 people. Fast forward to now, that number sits at over 200. As food prices increase, donations from the community are needed more than ever.

“We’re really relying on those donations to fill the void of the financial costs,” said Michael Tyler, CEO of Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

Over the past year, consumer prices saw the biggest increase since 2008. For organizations like Meals on Wheels, it’s made a huge impact.

“Those people need help already and this is only gonna make that struggle even harder,” Tyler said.

With roughly 360 pounds of meat used each week, the cost sits around $1,000.

“That’s an increase from about 500 dollars a week,” he said.

And for canned goods, Tyler said prices have increased from $2 to $5 over the past year.

“The increase has been pretty substantial for us,” Tyler said. “Obviously for us we need food to cook, so some of our menu items have been what I would say, repetitive.”

However with donations from the community, that helps keep their mission alive.

“If we put a need out, Horry County is so freaking amazing honestly like they step up,” he said. “We needed a certain kind of pasta noodle and pasta sauce and we were blown away with the response.”

With about 1.000 meals going out each week, Tyler never once doubted the ability to meet the community’s needs.

“We trust in God and we trust in the community to help us feed our people,” Tyler said.

Looking towards the future, Tyler hopes the cost in food prices will start to decline, however said he’s lucky to have the community step up in such big ways.