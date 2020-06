CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Riverfront Playground in Conway is closed due to flooding, the city said.

The city closed the playground to prevent flooding from causing any damage to the playground surface.

Waccamaw River Park, the boat ramp at the Conway Marina, New Road, and Depot Road are still closed because of flooding, the city said.

The city reminds people that the parks are designed to flood to help protect private property and residential homes.