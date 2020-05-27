Road blocked after crash with injuries on US Hwy. 701 in Loris

Breaking News Alert
LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash with injuries in Loris.

SCHP reports the crash happened around 9:58 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 701 at the SC-9 Overpass.

The road in the area is blocked as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, so count on News13 for updates.

