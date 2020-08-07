Road closed after car crashes into electrical poles in Conway, hundreds without power

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road is closed in Conway after a car crashed into electrical poles, according to the City of Conway.

Conway police are on scene of the crash at Four Mile Road. Property damage was reported.

According to Horry Electric Cooperative, hundreds of people are without power.

The road is closed between Hwy 501 and Oak Street while crews replace electrical poles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

