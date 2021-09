MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a crash Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The crash happened in the area of South Kings Highway and 6th Avenue South, fire officials said. The area is shut down due to the crash. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.