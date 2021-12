CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two lanes of traffic have been closed in Conway after a log truck caught on fire, according to Conway police.

Around 10:20 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 4th Avenue at Lewis Street for a reported vehicle fire.

No one was injured, according to June Wood, a spokeswoman for the city.

Both lanes of traffic are closed at this time while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.