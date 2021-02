Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Feb. 22, 2021 at 29th Ave N and Robert Grissom Pkwy. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The public is asked to avoid the area of 29th Avenue N and Robert Grissom Parkway after a multiple-vehicle accident caused injuries.

The northbound lanes on Robert Grissom Parkway and the westbound lanes of 29th Avenue N were closed as of about 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people were injured.