Road closed after ‘serious’ crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -A “serious” crash in Myrtle Beach has a road closed Thursday morning.

Myrtle Beach police say 17th Avenue South is closed from Kings Highway to Beaver Road while officers investigation a “serious traffic collision.”

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and take other routes to avoid traffic delays.

