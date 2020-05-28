Road closed after ‘serious’ crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -A “serious” crash in Myrtle Beach has a road closed Thursday morning.
Myrtle Beach police say 17th Avenue South is closed from Kings Highway to Beaver Road while officers investigation a “serious traffic collision.”
Police ask drivers to avoid the area and take other routes to avoid traffic delays.
Count on News13 for updates.
