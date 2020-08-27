GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road is closed in Galivants Ferry due to a rollover crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said a car rolled over in the are of 251 Dog Bluff Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The roadway is blocked.
No injuries were reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Children, parents spammed with porn during kindergarten orientation on Zoom
- Road closed in Galivants Ferry due to rollover crash
- South Carolina announces fan guidelines for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall
- Photos: Hurricane Laura pounds the Gulf Coast
- Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on TikTok bid