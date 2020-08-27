Road closed in Galivants Ferry due to rollover crash

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A road is closed in Galivants Ferry due to a rollover crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said a car rolled over in the are of 251 Dog Bluff Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The roadway is blocked.

No injuries were reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

