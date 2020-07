MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Robert Grissom Pkwy has reopened between Mr. Joe White Ave. and Hwy 501 following a crash on Thursday night, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

The roadway has been reopened. https://t.co/G0RFgrXGh6 — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) July 3, 2020

The crash was reported around 7:30. Police announced just after 8 p.m. that the crash had cleared.

There is no word if anyone was injured.