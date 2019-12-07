Rock band Incubus postpones Saturday show at House of Blues Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rock band Incubus announced yesterday on Twitter it plans to postpone Saturday’s show in North Myrtle Beach.

The California-based rockers were set to perform at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach Saturday at 7 p.m.

Incubus took to Twitter Friday to announce the show’s postponement.

A message to our fans in Myrtle Beach regarding our postponed show this Saturday: pic.twitter.com/RPgu2Luj96 — Incubus (@IncubusBand) December 7, 2019

“We thought we’d be able to see you this weekend,” the tweet read. “But unfortunately Brandon’s sinus infection has worded and we will not be able to perform at Saturday night’s show.”

The concern was supposed to be a stop on the band’s ’20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond’ tour.

The band also canceled a show earlier this week in Raleigh, NC.