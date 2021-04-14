Rocky Bleier named Grand Marshal for Military Appreciation Days Parade

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier acknowldeges fans during a halftime ceremony honoring former Steelers players during halftime of the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Army Veteran and former NFL Running Back, Rocky Bleier, was named the Grand Marshal for the 2021 Military Appreciation Days Parade, the city announced Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the parade, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 29 on Farrow Parkway. Bleier will lead the parade and then greet fans afterward at the Family Picnic at Valor Memorial Garden.

Bleier was drafted to serve in Vietnam one year after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. His legs were seriously injured in an ambush. Bleier eventually made it back to the Steelers roster and won four Super Bowls with the team.

Bleier was also Grand Marshal for the parade in 2013, the city said.

“Bleier was one of our most popular Grand Marshals ever, and we are thrilled to welcome him back,” City Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said. “With so many Pittsburgh residents relocating to the Grand Strand through the years, we expect that his service in Vietnam and his football career will be a winning combination again this year. Rocky is one of those truly inspirational people who leans into life’s twists and turns to achieve his goals.”

Interested groups and businesses can register for the parade using this registration form. Marching bands can also register using this registration form.