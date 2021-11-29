Rollover crash blocks traffic near Forestbrook Road and Gumbo Limbo Lane in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A single-vehicle rollover crash has blocked traffic in the area of Forestbrook Road and Gumbo Limbo Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 6:04 p.m., and motorists are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene. One person was trapped inside a vehicle but no one has been taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.