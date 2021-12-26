Rollover crash injures 2, slows traffic in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a rollover crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 and lanes of traffic were blocked while emergency crews worked at the scene, HCFR said in social-media post. Traffic delays are possible, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

