SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Large clean-up efforts to remove debris and fix powerlines might be done in the Grand Strand area, but for many homeowners, repairs have just begun.

Many roofing companies are reporting a large increase in their call volume this week, after the strong winds and tornado swept across parts the area.

While News13 spoke with different roofing companies in the area, a recurring theme emerged.

The roofing companies said a lot of the initial calls they got for what seemed like minor issues such as a few shingles missing, turned out to be a lot worse than most homeowners realized once the roofing companies got to the roof and began inspecting.

Kris Graham, trainer with Monarch Roofing said the weather will test the home.

“One definitely for the roof all the wind and but also with rain too,” Graham said.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Socastee- Forestbrook area bringing winds of almost 100 mph.

“I mean, those are some of the strongest winds that we’ve seen here in the area within a decade,” Jaime Bolbuc, sales manager of Leverage Roofing said. “Even, you know, all the way back to Hurricane Matthew.”

The unexpected severe storms made Monday morning a busy day for roofing companies in the area.

“The call volume has been immense,” Bulboc said. “We probably fielded near 150 calls on Monday, it was a lot.”

The severity of the damage depends on several factors, from the type and age of the roofing materials to the shape and angle of the roofs. Both roofing specialists said 1 in 5 calls have been for general inspections.

“I mean, because you know, homeowners see shingles in their yard,” Bulboc said. “And you know, if you’re just in a, you know, a regular cookie cutter neighborhood, you don’t know if those shingles are yours or your neighbors.”

Kris Graham, trainer with Monarch Roofing said homeowners think they don’t see any damages inside their home or any leaks.

“But there could still be something going on with the roof,” Grham said.

The two-roofing specialist News13 spoke with said some storm damage impacts my take time to appear and deadlines from insurance companies could hinder you from filing a claim later on.