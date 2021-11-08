Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach recognizes veterans with special ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach held a special ceremony Monday to honor veterans.

With Veteran’s Day coming up on Thursday, organizers said events like the one Monday are necessary because it’s important to honor those who served year-round.

“To be able to do this for veterans, to pay back is a great reward, and I appreciate it,” Barry Thigpen, the veteran’s chairman for the Rotary Club said.

The ceremony on Monday included a reading of the Armed Forces code of conduct and an honorable military salute, previously performed by the United Service Organization.

“We want to honor all of those of you here today who had a parent, sibling or a child in the military.” Rick Hussey, a veteran and emcee of the event said. “Thank you very much for their service.”

The ceremony also honored local veteran Bud Shepherd with a flag that flew over the capital in his honor. Air Force Colonel Steve Jones spoke on his 25 years of military service.”

“The No. 1 mission when I came into the Air Force was definitely preparing for the nuclear war,” Jones said. The arms race for the Soviet Union was very strong. We had air crews in the air with nuclear weapons 24/7. “Some of the things that went on were truly spectacular, but I saw it right there in both of those operations as well.”