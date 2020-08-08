Royal Return: Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach adds COVID-19 precautions as S.C. venues reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One dinner theater just outside Myrtle Beach city limits is back this weekend.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament will hold its first show Saturday. Gov. Henry McMaster allowed entertainment venues to reopen on Monday.

They were the last businesses to do so, after being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. The venues, which include theaters, stadiums, concert halls and racetracks, have several restrictions they must follow.

Brad Braziel plays the “green knight” at Medieval Times and has waited five months to ride his horse into battle.

“In the meantime, we just worked out and bided our time to hear that call,” said Braziel.

Only eight of the 150 employees guarded the castle and cared for the horses since mid-March.

Employees like Lauren Turner, who’s a retail sales associate, are finally back.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle,” Turner said. “It was a little bit easier for me to get my schoolwork done since I was still in high school. I’m excited to give everybody that entertainment back.”

The show is different though.

All employees, including the knights, wear masks. Some like Turner also have face shields. The arena, which normally seats 1,250 people, will have a reduced capacity of 250.

Families or other parties will also be spaced out in the arena. The only picture you can pose for is being knighted by the queen.

A new character will enforce social distancing in the kingdom.

“It’s the minister of measuring things,” said Chris Irizarry, who’s the GM of the Myrtle Beach location. “He may be walking around at some point. He’s got a bunch of props. He makes it fun. They come to Medieval Times to escape reality.”

Medieval Times says no customers or employees have tested positive in its other reopened locations so far. The Myrtle Beach castle will try to follow that quest, so everyone inside is safe and has fun.

Irizarry says Saturday’s show has already sold out and Sunday’s is expected to as well.