An RV fire backed up traffic on Highway 501 on March 31, 2021. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Highway 501 after an RV caught on fire, according to a social media post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire impacted traffic in the Aynor-bound lanes of Highway 501 near White Oak Lake.

No one was injured in the fire, which was under control by about 11 a.m.