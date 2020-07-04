Salute from the Shore returns this Fourth of July

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — Saturday, the non-profit Salute From the Shore will take to the skies once again with their 11th Annual Salute From the Shore featuring military planes from both Shaw Air Force Base and Charleston Air Force Base, as well as a vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircraft.

Here is the approximate schedule for the Grand Strand flyovers:

Cherry Grove: F-16s around 1:00 p.m.. C-17 around 1:05 p.m..

Myrtle Beach: F-16s around 1:03 p.m.. C-17 around 1:06 p.m..

Pawleys Island: F-16s around 1:06 p.m.. C-17 around 1:14 p.m..

All times are approximate so arrive early so you do not miss it.

More details for the event can be found here.

