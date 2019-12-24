Salvation Army asks for help with Red Kettle donations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s chapter of the Salvation Army says they’re $60,000 shy of making their Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal, with just one day left to make physical donations.

Captain Carl Melton with the Salvation Army says the shortage of Salvation Army employees and the shorter Christmas season has resulted in fewer donations this year.

“The way the calendar fell, it caused us to ring seven fewer days this year. Seven days can be very tragic to a campaign like this, especially one that the annual budget for the Salvation Army depends on,” Capt. Melton said.

Money collected from the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign also helps offset the costs of the organization’s year round service projects.

“An organization like the Salvation Army depends on the support we get from the community in order to help our neighbors. We want to be able to honor the generosity that we’ve seen, but we also want to work within the parameters of the time constraints we were presented with this year,” Melton said.

Major Norman Zanders, a retired officer with the Salvation Army, still rings the bell outside of the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, collecting donations for the Red Kettle Campaign.

“Many people think of the Salvation Army at Christmas time, but all year long we’re helping people, so the contributions they give to us not only help during Christmas time, but throughout the year,” Major Zanders said.

Capt. Melton says despite not reaching this year’s Red Kettle’s fundraising goal, he appreciates the generosity Horry County has shown, and there are still a few more days to donate online.

To make a donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, click here.