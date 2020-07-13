Santee Cooper reports 10,000+ customers without power in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper is reporting more than 10,000 customers are without power in Socastee after a storm rolled through the area.

According to Santee Cooper, there are 10,185 customers affected. Right now, power is estimated to be restored by 11:45 p.m., but that could change.

Several traffic lights are also reported to be out in the area. Intersections with malfunctioning traffic lights should be treated as four-way stop signs.

