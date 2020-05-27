NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Santee Cooper reports more than 1,300 power outages in the North Myrtle Beach area as Tropical Storm Bertha moves through the area.
As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1,322 customers are without power in the area of Highway 17 South and Robert Edge Parkway, according to the utility’s website.
The cause of the outage is under investigation and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 a.m.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Road blocked after crash with injuries on US Hwy. 701 in Loris
- Santee Cooper reports more than 1,300 power outages in NMB area as tropical storm moves through area
- Locally heavy rain and gusty winds expected today as Tropical Storm Bertha makes Landfall in South Carolina
- Dillon Co. Council to discuss employment of county administrator Wednesday night
- Local churches prepare to reopen amid pandemic