Santee Cooper reports more than 1,300 power outages in NMB area as tropical storm moves through area

Screenshot of Santee Cooper’s outage map taken at 9:52 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (Courtesy: Santee Cooper)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Santee Cooper reports more than 1,300 power outages in the North Myrtle Beach area as Tropical Storm Bertha moves through the area.

As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1,322 customers are without power in the area of Highway 17 South and Robert Edge Parkway, according to the utility’s website.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 a.m.

