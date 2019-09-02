Savannah’s Playground dedication postponed due to storm

1  of  2
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The dedication ceremony for Phase Two of Savannah’s Playground has been postponed as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

The ceremony was slated to happen this Wednesday but has been postponed to next Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a press release from Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The dedication will celebrate the $400,000 worth of new equipment installed in June. The public is invited to attend

Savannah’s Playground is on Farrow Parkway and is designed as a space for children of all abilities to play.

